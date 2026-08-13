Xzibit Says He and Ex-Wife Have Settled Child Support and Custody Issues

But My Ex Should Still Be Punished

Xzibit says he and his ex-wife have finally come to an agreement on issues involving property and their child ... meaning their years-long legal drama may soon be finalized ... but he's still got an axe to grind over how she and her lawyer handled the case ... TMZ has learned.

The rapper filed a document earlier this month ... and checked off boxes indicating he and Krista Joiner have come to an agreement regarding property issues, child custody and visitation, and child support. The former couple share a son, Gatlyn, who was born in 2010.

Despite reaching a deal on these issues, Xzibit also filed documents claiming he's spent $1.6 million in attorneys' fees and costs over the last five years litigating the case ... which includes around $400K in attorneys' fees he says he's paid for Krista's lawyers. He claims Krista and her lawyer engaged in "scorched earth tactics" that delayed settlement and ran up the costs of the case

Xzibit's asking a judge to hit Krista with at least $200K in sanctions to punish her for how she litigated the case, which he believes was an effort to "wreak havoc, harass, and intimidate" him.

We broke the story ... Xzibit's wife filed for divorce way back in 2021 -- the two had reportedly been together for two decades up to that point, though they were only married for about 6 years.

Fast forward to 2025 ... when Xzibit filed docs asking the judge to declare him legally single while the estranged couple hashed out property, custody, and other issues.