Cardi B Threatens Prank Caller for Reporting Her Kids to CPS

Cardi B is firing back at the prank caller who reported her kids to CPS, making it crystal clear the only one in danger is the caller -- 'cause when she finds out who it was, she’s ready to "beat the s***" out of them.

The rapper went live on IG from a hospital bed Monday, where she’d been laid up for a few days -- and despite being under the weather, she didn't hold back, venting, "Motherf***ers have taken s*** too f***ing far when you mess with my f***ing kids."

Cardi continued, sharing her frustration over CPS showing up at her gated mansion at 11 PM while her 3 kids -- whom she shares with her estranged hubby Offset -- were sleeping ... adding the anonymous caller had reported the kids were being abused and beaten.

The rapper says her kids are living the good life, and she’s never laid a finger on them. She calls out the prank as crossing the line -- especially since they are the only POC family in the neighborhood, saying a late-night CPS visit is way more than just a nuisance.

Cardi was so vexed she vowed to sue CPS for showing up at her house, and said she’d be hiring the best private investigator in the country to track down whoever made that anonymous tip. And once she finds out who it was? She says it's gonna go down.

She fumed, "Y'all are going to die ... I'm going to beat the s*** out of you." She didn’t stop there, adding, "If you're a man, my baby father is gonna beat the s*** out of you because you thought it was okay to mess with our f***ing kids, stop f***ing playing!'