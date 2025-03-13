Prom Dress Heist Sparks Gas Station Fight Between Teen Girls, on Video

Play video content

A group of teenage girls got into a WWE-style rumble over a prom dress at a Georgia gas station -- leading to a BODY SLAM that was caught on video!

The February 26 battle royale erupted at a RaceTrac in Gwinnett County -- about 30 miles from Atlanta -- and after all the dust settled, three suspects were arrested -- Leila DeJager, Morgan Flinchum, and Kaylee George, according to police.

Cops say the trouble exploded after Flinchum went to the station to buy the prom dress from her unnamed female former friend, with the two going into a bathroom so Flinchum could try it on. A third girl -- a friend of Flinchum's -- was allegedly lying in wait in the restroom, and snatched the dress and ran, with the seller chasing after her.

Check out surveillance footage, first published by Fox 5 Atlanta -- it shows the seller allegedly being confronted by two other females, DeJager and George, near gas pumps before they all start scuffling.

As a vicious tug-of-war ensues with everyone grabbing the dress ... the seller abruptly flips one of the other girls over her back and slams her to the pavement. She later told police she couldn't breathe, leading to her throwing the other girl.

The police report says officers were called, and some of the group left the scene ... the seller's boyfriend reportedly was able to reclaim the dress, BTW.

Kaylee George was later charged with theft by taking, and Flinchum and DeJager were slapped with charges of theft by taking and battery.