Missouri Teen Kaylee Gain Walking Again 2 Months After Brutal Beating

Missouri Teen Kaylee Gain Parents Say She's Walking Again ... H.S. Brawl Put Her in Coma

Kaylee Gain is making strides in her recovery -- walking around less than two months after a brutal brawl landed her in a coma -- but, she's still got a ways to go, according to her folks.

Gain -- whose head was slammed repeatedly into the ground by a fellow student in a now-infamous video -- is thankfully doing much better in mid-April, walking with little assistance and even speaking short phrases ... so say her parents in new GoFundMe update.

3/11/24
THE BRUTAL KNOCKOUT

Her family says Kaylee's still wearing a helmet because her bone flap -- a section of the skull removed to allow access during brain surgery -- is still not intact. They say it will be fixed in a future surgery.

Remember ... video of the March 8 fight ended up online and shows around a dozen people throwing hands on a sidewalk near Hazelwood High School in Missouri. Gain is thrown to the ground and then slammed on the pavement like a rag doll multiple times during the fight.

Paramedics rushed Kaylee to a local St. Louis hospital ... while cops arrested the student who assaulted her on first-degree felony charges. A hearing to determine whether she'll be tried as an adult is reportedly scheduled for May 10.

Kaylee GoFundMe

Kaylee's family started a GoFundMe for their daughter in the fight's aftermath, aiming to raise around $120k ... they've since raised more than $400k. Sounds like she's recovering well.

