Spencer Pratt Shares Emotional Mother’s Day Video Showing Palisades Fire Aftermath

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Spencer Pratt is sharing a deeply emotional Mother’s Day message for Heidi Montag, posting a video of her with their kids in the aftermath of the devastating Palisades fires that destroyed their home.

Check the clip, Spencer highlights tender family moments between Heidi and their children, reflecting on life after the blaze that wiped out the family’s house in the Pacific Palisades and adding the caption "Mother’s Day is every day in my LA."

The post struck a more somber tone than his usual social media presence, focusing on gratitude, resilience, and family bonds during a difficult chapter -- including intimate moments between Heidi and their two boys, Gunner and Ryker Pratt, as they revisit their once beloved family home.

The reality star has been open about the emotional toll of losing their home, frequently documenting the recovery process and how the family is adjusting in the wake of the disaster.

Despite the tragedy, the Mother’s Day tribute centered on appreciation for Heidi as a mom, with Spencer emphasizing her strength and presence for their kids even after the fire turned their lives upside down.