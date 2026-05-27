Alabama Judge Reportedly Suspended Amid Allegations of Racial Comments About White Clerk

A judge in Alabama has been suspended following allegations she made racial comments about a white court clerk ... along with other claims of judicial misconduct ... according to reports.

Per multiple reports from the New York Post and WBRC, Jefferson County probate judge Yashiba Blanchard allegedly targeted Chief Clerk Amanda Reid ... when a court staffer told the judge on her first day she liked Reid, Judge Blanchard replied, "Oh, I forgot you all like kissing white ass."

The complaint against Blanchard alleges the judge attempted to manufacture performance and insubordination issues against Reid, even moving her desk to a cubicle in front of her bailiff to limit her access to tools and files she needed to do her job.

In addition to the alleged racial remarks, Blanchard was allegedly late for a hearing for a patient committed to a hospital because the judge said she had to walk her three dogs.

The complaint says the judge failed to promptly handle a number of probate cases, creating a huge backlog ... with one attorney allegedly begging the judge for a hearing to proceed as scheduled because "I am so worried that my client is going to die."