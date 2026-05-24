Florida Gov. Candidate James Fishback Marries New Woman Months After Breakup

James Fishback -- the controversial candidate in Florida's gubernatorial race -- is officially married ... but his nuptials are raising eyebrows online.

Here's the deal ... Fishback shared photos from his wedding -- arm in arm with his new wife.

James writes "Mr & Mrs. Fishback in the caption" ... followed by a prayer hands emoji.

The woman's name is reportedly Valeria ... and the two apparently haven't been dating long -- beause people are pointing out Fishback was in a relationship with a different woman named Francesca Raine just a couple months ago.

"I always had a vision of us standing like this." pic.twitter.com/ewntPU3gil @j_fishback

Fishback referred to Raine -- also known as "Crypto Barbie" -- as his "wife" while on the campaign trail ... but announced in February they broke up because he said he was using Tinder to meet young female voters.

It's unclear how he met Valeria ... but, when New York Post asked him about her and their relationship timeline he responded, "I’m on my honeymoon with my wife, Valeria. I don’t have time for your AIPAC-inspired fake news."