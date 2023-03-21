'Swarm' Actor Rory Culkin Penis Scene Sparks Enormous Reaction

Amazon Prime’s new mega-hit show "Swarm" grabbed viewers’ attention when it aired Chloe Bailey's steamy sex scene, and has now taken a firm hold of the audience with a full-frontal viewing of Rory Culkin.

Macaulay’s little brother made an unannounced cameo in a March 17 episode of the series, in which he and Dominique Fishback’s character, Dre, have a one-night stand after meeting at a club. The next morning, a completely nude Rory delivers a sleeping Dre a glass bowl full of strawberries … with his flaccid penis squished up against the side.

Fans of the psychological horror series lost their minds, filling social media with every measure of reaction, with most super impressed by the physique Rory is packing in the scene.

But it wouldn’t be the Internet without haters, and some folks thought the scene was "unnecessary" and "gross."

According to IndieWife, the plotline came from a real-life experience of co-creator Donald Glover, who said he once presented a hookup with a post-coital bowl of cherries. It apparently went well enough he included it in "Swarm."

Since its premiere, the show has been all the rage ... with huge ratings and tons of online buzz.