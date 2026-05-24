Paraglider Lands Miraculously Unharmed After Getting Clipped by Plane, Video

Paraglider Hurtles Through Air After Getting Hit by Plane, on Video

A paraglider in Austria somehow survived a plane taking out her canopy mid-air ... with video capturing the scary scene.

The woman -- whose social media only identifies her as Sabrina -- shared the scary clip from May 23 ... which begins when a plane buzzes by and shreds her sail to pieces.

🚨 WATCH: A paraglider gets hit by a Cessna 172 near the Austrian town of Zell am See.



The paraglider was able to pull her rescue parachute and land safely shortly after the incident on Saturday.



According to police, the 44-year-old Austrian had started from Schmittenhöhe in… pic.twitter.com/HYQ7euRu57 @aviationbrk

Sabrina, hurtling toward the earth in the Schmittenhöhe mountain region in northern Austria, thinks quickly ... removing the emergency parachute in her bag and throwing it into the air to slow her descent.

What follows is a long, precipitous fall toward the ground ... punctuated by Sabrina's occasional screams -- before she slams to the dirt, relatively unharmed.

According to the local Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, a police helicopter picked Sabrina up and transported her to a local airport.

In her caption, Sabrina writes May 23 will always be like a second birthday for her ... and she knows how lucky she is to be alive.