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Paraglider Lands Miraculously Unharmed After Getting Clipped by Plane, Video

Austria Paraglider Hurtles Through Air After Getting Hit by Plane, on Video

By TMZ Staff
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A paraglider in Austria somehow survived a plane taking out her canopy mid-air ... with video capturing the scary scene.

The woman -- whose social media only identifies her as Sabrina -- shared the scary clip from May 23 ... which begins when a plane buzzes by and shreds her sail to pieces.

Sabrina, hurtling toward the earth in the Schmittenhöhe mountain region in northern Austria, thinks quickly ... removing the emergency parachute in her bag and throwing it into the air to slow her descent.

What follows is a long, precipitous fall toward the ground ... punctuated by Sabrina's occasional screams -- before she slams to the dirt, relatively unharmed.

According to the local Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, a police helicopter picked Sabrina up and transported her to a local airport.

In her caption, Sabrina writes May 23 will always be like a second birthday for her ... and she knows how lucky she is to be alive.

She says she suffered a few bumps and bruises ... but she's doing alright overall. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

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