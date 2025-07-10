Paraglider Strikes Power Line, Crashes Into River in Wild Video

A paraglider in North Dakota struck a power line, lost control and plummeted into a river ... and it's all on video.

WATCH: A paraglider flew into overhead powerlines and was rescued after crashing into the Red River near Grand Forks, N.D. https://t.co/R5zfcHpby4 pic.twitter.com/Tj2A9VEbWj — Jim Monk (@JimMonk1) July 9, 2025 @JimMonk1

Footage out of Grand Forks shows the paraglider cruising over the Red River when all of a sudden things go haywire ... the wing gets caught in a power line, setting off a massive blue spark and a flame.

Tangled up in the power line, the paraglider's propeller-powered cart flips and crashes upside-down into the river below.

Incredibly, the paraglider walked away from this uninjured ... local media outlet KVRR reports the Grand Forks Fire Department showed up to rescue the pilot with an assist from a boat.

This all went down Tuesday night after sunset ... and the paraglider's lucky folks saw this happen and called for help.