Paraglider Strikes Power Line, Crashes Into River in Wild Video

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
071025_powerglider_hits_powerlinesPrimary
Dusty Howlett

A paraglider in North Dakota struck a power line, lost control and plummeted into a river ... and it's all on video.

Footage out of Grand Forks shows the paraglider cruising over the Red River when all of a sudden things go haywire ... the wing gets caught in a power line, setting off a massive blue spark and a flame.

071025_powerglider_hits_powerlines_fire_primary
Dusty Howlett

Tangled up in the power line, the paraglider's propeller-powered cart flips and crashes upside-down into the river below.

071025_powerglider_hits_powerlines_water_primary
Dusty Howlett

Incredibly, the paraglider walked away from this uninjured ... local media outlet KVRR reports the Grand Forks Fire Department showed up to rescue the pilot with an assist from a boat.

This all went down Tuesday night after sunset ... and the paraglider's lucky folks saw this happen and called for help.

071025_powerglider_hits_powerlines_light_primary
Dusty Howlett

Paraglider wings start at about $3,000 ... so this was one costly mistake!!!

