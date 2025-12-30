Paraglider Crash-Lands on Hotel Roof, Dangles Dangerously, on Video

Play video content Jam Press

A paraglider lost his way Sunday in Northern Ireland, navigating into a crash landing on the roof of a hotel ... and the entire unfortunate flight was captured on video.

Watch the clip ... the man is seen buzzing across the sky, euphoric from experiencing the miracle of human flight ... until he smacks right into the top of the Lough Erne Resort. Check-in is in the lobby, my guy!

All buzzing cuts out as the cameraperson expertly zooms in with perfect timing to capture the man's limp body slowly sliding down the roof. Cue the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" theme music!

As he slides down, the parachute catches onto the other side of the roof, leaving him dangling from the top floor ... Clearly waiting on roof service.

According to local reports, the injured man was taken by ambulance to South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

A spokesperson for the resort said they wish the man well, and "the resort has now been reopened to the general public."