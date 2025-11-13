Sauce Gardner Leaves Dinner With Latto's Sister Amid Dating Rumors

Play video content MEGA

It looks like the Ice Spice romance has officially thawed out for Sauce Gardner -- the Indianapolis Colts defensive back was spotted leaving dinner with rapper Latto's sister, Brooklyn, on Wednesday ... this amid rumors they've been dating.

The former New York Jet was in Miami for Indy's Week 11 bye ... and hit up the popular restaurant Carbone to chow down during his time off.

The cameras captured the 25-year-old walking to his car with a few ladies -- one might be Latto herself, but it's hard to tell since she was covering her face with her hoodie -- and he opened the passenger door for Brooklyn before they drove off together.

The two-time First-Team All-Pro was linked to the "Phat Butt" MC for the majority of 2025 ... but they seemingly ended things recently, as chatter started to intensify of a new romance with the internet personality.

It might be a tad awkward -- Latto and Ice Spice dropped a song together this year ... so it's unclear how the latter feels about the potential coupling.