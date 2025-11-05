Sauce Gardner, Colts Hooking Young Jets Fan Up W/ Jersey After Trade

The Indianapolis Colts and their newly acquired cornerback Sauce Gardner are trying to cheer up a young Jets fan after he saw his favorite player traded away ... with the org. and star DB hooking the kid up with some free swag!

Video of the young fan's reaction went viral on social media yesterday after dad told his boy New York had shipped Gardner out of town, and to the Colts, in exchange for two first-round draft picks.

As you could imagine, the news wasn't received well ... but don't worry, there's a happy ending here.

Play video content X / @tjvilardi

"Now I don't like the Jets," the kid said.

"I like the Colts now!"

Sauce saw the video ... and responded to it by saying "you should've at least waited til tmrw."

Now, the Colts and Gardner are looking to turn his frown upside down. The team posted a video of Sauce thanking Bryce -- the young fan -- for his support, saying he will be sending him two signed Colts jerseys!

While we don't know how Bryce reacted, it's hard to imagine that he won't be over the moon about his new jersey.