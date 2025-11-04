Baker Mayfield Makes Fun Of Viral '17 Arrest During 'Manningcast' Appearance

We're a few days away from throwback Thursday, but that didn't stop Baker Mayfield from strolling down memory lane during Monday night's "Manningcast," cracking a joke about his infamous 2017 arrest!

Mayfield was a guest on Eli and Peyton Manning's popular show, where the three quarterbacks were chopping it up with the 8-year pro and NFL star ... when they rolled a week 6 highlight of Baker scrambling, looking like a Mike Vick (not really) rather than the Bucs signalcaller.

Eli: At what point in the week do you practice your scrambling?



Baker: I tried one time in Fayetteville, Arkansas and it didn't go too well. Wound up getting arrested. pic.twitter.com/wyC7Ra1W8i — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 4, 2025 @OmahaProd

The Giants legend then asked Bake when he got the time to practice scrambling ... and cue the comedy.

"I tried one time in Fayetteville, Arkansas," Mayfield said. "It didn't go too well. Wound up getting arrested."

For those who don't remember, Mayfield, now 30, was thrown in cuffs in 2017 for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and fleeing.

The whole ordeal was captured on police video ... and it showed Baker getting absolutely blown up by a police officer (who clearly played some football himself).

Play video content FEBRUARY 2017

Baker ended up apologizing for the incident at the time ... and since it's now been nearly a decade, he's able to look back and laugh at himself.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to several misdemeanors, while the resisting arrest charge was dropped. He also paid fines.