J.J. Watt Rants About 'Monday Night Football' Streaming Chaos, Not Getting Another Sub!

J.J. Watt missed his former team's "Monday Night Football" big victory over the Dallas Cowboys ... and it's all 'cause despite making nearly $130 million in his career, he'll be damned if he signs up for yet another streaming service.

The retired NFL defensive end issued his rant on X ahead of the Arizona Cardinals' primetime road matchup at AT&T Stadium ... and unfortunately for Watt, he didn't get to see them get the dub over America's Team.

Watt is in the same boat as all YouTube TV users ... who can no longer watch ESPN or ABC due to a dispute between Disney and the streaming service -- that is, unless they cough up even more money for a new subscription.

"So we're just not watching Monday Night Football, huh?" Watt said. "I'm not buying another streaming subscription."

With the recent development, Watt and plenty of other ESPN+ users are confused about what they're paying for if they can't watch certain content.

"The crazy part is, I have some sort of subscription because I watch Espanyol matches on ESPN+ but I can’t watch MNF. I don't understand it, and quite frankly, just don’t really care to figure it out right now. Just frustrating. All of it."

Watt, 36, basically echoed what NFL fans have been complaining about for weeks -- the overwhelming number of platforms the league has partnered with to broadcast games ... from ESPN and Amazon Prime Video to Peacock, Fubo, and more.

While some fans share his frustration, others criticized the five-time Pro Bowler for not spending a few bucks ... pointing to the fact he made over $129 million during his 12-year NFL career.