The Best Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Swag

After more than 35 years, the juice is loose again.

Michael Keaton's bio-exorcist is back in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice -- and with a new movie out this week, the merch is out of control.

Everything from Funko Pops, puzzles and even sunglasses have been slapped with black and white stripes, Sandworms or the Handbook for the Recently Deceased in conjunction with the new film -- and we've tracked down the hottest buys below.

He's cute, he's squishy and he keeps getting funnier every single time we see him -- this 10-Inch Beetlejuice Squishmallows Original is too darn adorable.

Officially licensed by Warner Bros., the Beetlejuice-branded Squishmallow is made from ultrasoft, high-quality materials which the brand says make them perfect "cuddly companions for long flights, comfy nights" and even seances.

Want to add even more to your collection? It comes in Sandworm too (below)!

Whether you want it to light up your home or use for some epic Halloween decorations, this Beetlejuice LED Marquee Sign from Spirit is perfect for Spooky Szn.

Just like the one featured in the original movie, this light-up sign points the way to everyone's bio-exorcist.

It looks great on its own, or can be paired it with a "Here Lies Betelgeuse" headstone from Spirit to complete your sinister outdoor scenes.

Pack up all your goodies for a trip to the Afterlife with this Handbook for the Recently Deceased Mini Backpack.

This 5.5" W X 7" H X 1.5" D wristlet bag is another must-have for any fan of the film, which features the infamous book's logo, Sandworm wrist strap, a front slide pocked, zippered main compartment, belt look and removable chain crossbody strap.

"It's perfect for carrying my phone and a few other items like my charger, wallet, phone stand, and couple other things," read one 5-star review. "The material used to make it is good, I also like the Sandworm wrist strap, super cute."

Keep the sequel love alive at home with Beetlejuice UNO from Mattel.

This new spin on the classic and beloved card game is themed to the new sequel, with cards featuring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Monica Belluci and more.

This version -- which can be played by 2-10 players, ages 7 and up -- also comes with its own specialty rule inspired by the movie!

Keep that Squishmallow collection going with this 10-Inch Sandworm!

Featuring the creature's signature black and white stripes and matching tongue, red eyes and fang-filled mouth, this squishy collectible is the perfect addition to any bedroom.

It's also fun for travel, providing a little extra cushion than those airplane pillows.

Need even more Sandworms in your life? Try these Official Sandworm Sunglasses!

These sunnies go great with Beetlejuice-themed Halloween costumes or even for everyday use. The one-size-fits-all design features black and white stripped frames, with the film's infamous residents of Saturn, mouth open, at each corner.

"These sunglasses are an absolute blast to wear," wrote one happy customer. "They perfectly capture the quirky, iconic style of the Sandworm from Beetlejuice, making them a must-have for any fan of the movie."

While ghosts may not be fans of the Sandworms, it's clear fans are -- and this Sandworm 4-Inch Collectible Snow Globe form Silver Buffalo is another fun find.

Featuring the creature in water filled with golden glitter and sitting atop a spiraled black and white tail, this globe would be great on a desk at home or the office for any lover of the film.

A new movie means a new Lydia Deetz Funko Pop!

Modeled after Winona Ryder's appearance in the new film, the latest adorable figure shows her character still rocking those infamous bangs and black clothes. She's also standing in front of a TV set, with the name of her TV show in the film, Ghost House with Lydia Deetz on the screen.

She's one of five new figures for the film, with others modeled after Beetlejuice, Astrid, Delores and even Bob.

Looking for another way to pass the time other than watching Beetlejuice again? Try putting together this 1000-Piece Beetlejuice Collage Jigsaw Puzzle.

The puzzle features Keaton's titular character front and center, with his sign and headstone, Sandworm, Dante's Inferno club and the Deetz home behind him, over a colorful backdrop.

Need more Beetlejuice decor in your home? Try framing it after too!

If Squishmallows aren't your thing, try out this Handbook for the Recent Deceased Throw Pillow from Franco Collectibles instead.

Shaped like the book itself and filled with cushioned support, this decorative throw gives a pop of fun to any space and is also great for travel.

The company also makes a fun Sandworm pillow as well!