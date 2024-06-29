Glowing Meteorite Shoots Across Dark Sky in California: Video

Play video content

Possible UFO sightings have been popping up all over the U.S. of late – but now there's something different flashing across the dark sky.

TMZ obtained this footage of what appears to be a meteorite above Riverside, California early Saturday morning.

The man who shot the vid tells TMZ ... he was just hanging out in the "hood when he looked up and saw the glowing red and white comet shooting through the airspace." Check it out ... the images are pretty cool.

As you know ... there's been a lot of UFO activity in the skies all around the planet, but not so many meteors.

Play video content TMZ.com

Earlier this month ... we showed you video of an unidentified flying object shimmering in the heavens above Henderson, Nevada.

Before that, in May, we captured a UFO whizzing across the sky during a Blue Angels demonstration in Long Island, NY.

Play video content TMZ.com