'UFO Revolution' Docuseries Follows Jeremy Corbell's Push for UAP Transparency

The "UFO Revolution" is now on Congress' doorstep ... and Jeremy Corbell is on a mission to let the American public know what's going on in our skies.

The new season of "TMZ Presents: UFO Revolution" follows Jeremy's mission to uncover the truth about UFOs ... and this time, he's up against powerful figures in Washington D.C. who are trying to cover up the truth.

Jeremy, a journalist and filmmaker, is taking matters into his own hands in Season 2 ... making sure the world knows the real UFO story.

The 3-part docuseries follows Jeremy after his release of one of the most jaw-dropping videos of a UAP we've ever seen: the Jellyfish UFO ... and takes you behind closed doors of the events leading to the latest Congressional hearing on the topic.

This Congressional hearing was held in November to tackle the UFO issue ... and cameras were rolling for one of the most controversial and talked-about hearings in recent memory -- and Jeremy was right in the thick of things.

Jeremy won't let a lie go unchecked before the American public ... and he's not going quietly into the night.

