'UFO Revolution' Journalist Says UAP Investigation Eroding Trust in Congress

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena have some people diving deep into aliens and others learning about the capabilities of advanced tech ... and, most importantly, deconstructing Congress' lies, according to journalist Jeremy Corbell.

Corbell stopped by "TMZ Live" Thursday to discuss the new season two of "TMZ Presents: UFO Revolution" ... saying that, despite the risk he might be putting himself by asking the tough questions, he's not scared.

Jeremy says he's knocking on the doors of important people in D.C. ... and, the series gives people a lens into his life as he tries to figure out the answers to the big questions.

Corbell says UAPs make people wonder if humanity is alone in the universe ... and, it's making people question lawmakers they once trusted to take the lead on anything UFO-related.

Jeremy says he feels the powerbrokers of Washington are going to try to lie to the American public again ... and, he feels it's his job to expose all the falsehoods.

Corbell ends the interview by explaining what's needed to get to the bottom of this UAP investigation ... take a listen to his advice for the public.

If you haven't seen the first two episodes of "TMZ Presents: UFO Revolution" -- available now on Tubi -- you have to go watch them ... 'cause they're chock-full of incredible moments, including one where Jeremy sees a never-before-seen photo of a UAP that was chased away from Pantex Nuclear Weapons Facility, one of America's most protected nuclear arsenals.