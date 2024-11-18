Pickleball Player Violently Kicks Opponent In Face In Wild Postgame Outburst

A pickleball player was so upset with his opponent following a game over the weekend ... he viciously kicked the guy right in his face -- and the violent scene was all captured on video.

According to The Kitchen Pickleball, the incident went down at a tournament ... just after the final point of the afternoon had been scored.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. But maybe we should shrink the game a little if we have people kicking each other in the goddamn face over a loss. @stoolpickleball pic.twitter.com/xAuJSsrrTe — Jordie (@jordiebarstool) November 17, 2024 @jordiebarstool

In the footage, you can see that as all four players on the court met at the net to shake hands, one of the men knocked his opponent's paddle out of his hand.

What happened next was wild -- check out the clip, the guy appeared to be so upset over the act, he booted the guy's jaw ... sending him flying backward.

The man then laid on the ground motionless for several moments -- as his teammate raced to confront the dude over the kick.

The Kitchen Pickleball reports the man is somehow OK -- although he did sustain memory loss. He's additionally not pressing charges, the outlet reported.