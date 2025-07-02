Diddy’s Team Ramping Up Security at Miami Estate Ahead of Possible Release

Diddy's team is preparing for his possible release by ramping up security at his Miami estate, where he would return if he's allowed out while awaiting sentencing … TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … within the last couple of hours, the music mogul's team began making arrangements for his potential return -- including increased security measures at his waterfront estate on the exclusive, guard-gated Star Island.

We’re told security has been beefed up both at his property and at the entrance to the island, as media and paparazzi have already started swarming the area in anticipation of his release.

Additionally, we're told Diddy’s camp has already arranged for a private jet to be on standby in New York, ready to fly him and his family directly back to Florida if the judge signs off on his bond today.

During Wednesday's verdict, Diddy's legal team asked the judge to allow him to be released immediately as he awaits sentencing -- with plans for him to return to Star Island.

Play video content 3/25/24 TMZ.com

As we reported ... Homeland Security Investigations detailed the March 2024 raid on the Miami estate ... where 80 to 90 federal agents found assault rifles, loaded magazines, sex toys and some brand-name lubricant.