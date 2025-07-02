Joe Tacopina Rips Prosecutors for Diddy's Racketeering, Sex Trafficking Charges

Play video content TMZ.com

Joe Tacopina is taking a victory lap at the expense of federal prosecutors ... because he's always said the racketeering and sex trafficking charges against Diddy didn't add up -- and a jury agreed.

The famous defense attorney joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and ripped prosecutors for bringing what he says were trumped-up charges against Diddy.

Joe, who's been banging this drum for months now on our weekly series on Tubi, "TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial," says the evidence and testimony never pointed towards racketeering or sex trafficking.

Instead, Joe says there was a lot of evidence pointing to consent in regards to freak-offs between Diddy, Cassie, Jane and the male escorts ... namely, text messages the defense showed between Diddy and his exes.

Joe says the elements of the case didn't match up with traditional racketeering ... and the jury felt the same way on RICO and sex trafficking.

Diddy was only convicted on two prostitution charges and Joe says this is the most expensive prostitution case in U.S. history ... criticizing the prosecution for introducing testimony about the stupidest stuff he's ever heard -- baby oil, urination, and apple sauce on burgers.

Joe's not saying Diddy is a good guy ... but he says this case wasn't prosecuted correctly and tells us why this may have been a publicity stunt from folks in the U.S. Attorney's Office.