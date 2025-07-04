Former Diddy Chef 'Traumatized' and 'Terrified' After Verdict

Play video content Instagram/@thejourdanchataun

Diddy's former personal chef says she is "traumatized" and "terrified" after he was acquitted of the most serious charges in his federal sex trafficking trial on Wednesday.

Jourdan Atkinson -- who alleges she was both a victim of and witness to Diddy's abuse over the years -- hopped on Instagram following the stunning verdict, noting ... "I do not feel safe. I am extremely traumatized. I do not know where to go from here."

In the video and accompanying caption, Jourdan alleges she was assaulted by the Bad Boy Records founder in 2008 at his New Jersey estate ... and learned he beat Cassie for the first time in 2009. She says she was intimidated into silence ... worrying both of their lives were on the line.

Jourdan alleges she she was further traumatized when the federal government knocked on her door and then served her with a grand jury subpoena to testify during the trial in May. She claimed the only reason she was not called to the stand is because she "flipped out on the government."

Adding on to her stress ... she claims Diddy's legal team reached out to her with an offer to cover any legal fees following the visit from the government -- an instance she believes is "witness tampering."

The professional chef ripped the jury's verdict as well ... calling it a "a grave miscarriage of justice."

She attached proof of her subpoena as well as a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian in which she asked for Diddy to be kept behind bars -- where he remains without bail as he awaits his sentencing.

The disgraced music mogul still faces substantial jail time for 2 counts of transportation for prostitution ... totaling a possibility of 20 years in the slammer.

Though ... famed attorney Mark Geragos weighed in on TMZ's "2 Angry Men" podcast this week and estimates he will be locked up for less than 2 years.