Sara Bareilles Finds Animal Bones Behind Door in House in Hilarious Video

Play video content TikTok / @sarabareilles

Umm?!?

Sara Bareilles' day took an insane turn ... when she discovered an animal skull in the wall of her home.

She shared what she dubbed her first "short film" on social media Thursday, and it's as hilarious as it is horrifying.

The vid shows the singer opening a tiny door in the wall of her home, singing ... "When you live in the country and you open a door 'cause it's always been closed every time before, and you see some stuff falling out you think maybe I should see what's inside."

The ditty is catchy and fun, but what's behind the door certainly isn't ... she continues, "It's a skull! And it's a skull! It's the bone of a maggot-filled skull! I don't know what this thing is! It's a giant dragon! What the f***! What the f***!"

The singer took a closer look, guessing the skull-in-question might've belonged to a "giant rodent," like a raccoon.

Sara grabbed a shovel and a Petco bag -- comedy, if you ask us -- and started trying to scoop out the animal remains, saying ... "I have the skull! I have the skull! I have the skull!"

But then she gives us a nasty first-person view as she removes the body ... watch the entire video for the full effect.

And of course things just keep getting worse ... because that wasn't the only body in the wall. Sara stumbled on more animal remains, exclaiming ... "There's multiples! It's multiples! It's multiple things! It's multiple -- Oh, God! Oh, Jesus, lord! Oh my goddess! Oh my god!"