Iran Publicly Executes Teen Champion Wrestler for Protesting Regime

19-year-old champion wrestler Saleh Mohammadi was publicly executed in Iran on Thursday for participating in protests against the Khamenei regime.

He and two other people were hanged "in the presence of a group of people in Qom," according to the Iran Human Rights non-government organization.

The IHRNGO says Mohammadi, Saeed Davodi and Mehdi Ghasemi were accused of being involved with the murders of two police officers during recent nationwide unrest -- prior to the country being attacked by the U.S. and Israel -- and are the first people to be hanged over these protests.

Combat athlete and human rights activist Nima Far told Fox News Saleh's hanging was "a blatant political murder" on Iran's part, accusing the regime of targeting athletes "to crush dissent and terrorize society."

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IHRNGO Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said Saleh's trial was "grossly unfair" and said he was tortured and coerced into confessing.

Amiry-Moghaddam warned that protesters are at "risk of mass executions" ... saying, "The Islamic Republic is fighting for its survival and knows that the greatest threat to its existence comes from the Iranian people who demand fundamental change."

Nima told Fox News that Iran should be banned from international competitions "until it halts executions of protesters and athletes, releases those jailed in sham trials, and ends retaliation against competitors who speak out or defect."