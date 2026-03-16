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Shirtless 'Sandlot' Star Marty York in Fist Fight Outside L.A. Club, on Video

'Sandlot' Star Marty York Throwing Hands Outside L.A. Club!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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BRAWL BREAKS OUT
TMZ.com

Here's "The Sandlot" star Marty York getting into a physical altercation with another man outside a Hollywood hot spot ... Marty throws a couple of punches, takes a couple to the face, and rips his shirt off ... and it's all on video.

TMZ obtained footage showing Marty fighting with a large, muscular man Saturday outside the Warwick nightclub on Sunset Boulevard ... the brawl starts on the sidewalk outside the venue, then spills into a nearby parking garage.

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Marty takes his shirt off as they box in between a bunch of parked cars ... and it looks like both men are pretty wobbly ... Marty's opponent even falls to the ground after throwing a flurry of punches.

The actor, who played Alan "Yeah-Yeah" McClennan in "The Sandlot," tells TMZ ... "Some unknown individual charged at me, and I had to defend myself."

Pure street justice here ... the police were NOT called.

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