'Sandlot' Actor Tom Guiry Arrested For Throwing Dumbbell At Car Windshield

Play video content TMZ.com

"Sandlot" star Tom Guiry, who played Smalls in the movie, got busted for throwing a strike ... but cops say he didn't hit his target with a baseball, he used a dumbbell!!!

TMZ obtained video of the alleged incident ... and it appears to show Tom tossing a huge weight on a car windshield, shattering it completely.

The footage is absolutely bonkers ... you see Tom bring the dumbbell behind his head and then drop it on a white Jeep ... before marching across two manicured front lawns to go back inside ... all while the dumbbell rolls down the hood.

The Horry County Sheriff's office tells TMZ ... Tom was arrested June 2 after officers responded to a disturbance call and found him in the middle of the street.

Cops say they started talking to Tom and he was inquiring about his wife ... and that's when the owner of the Jeep shouted at Tom, "Really? My window's been shattered."

HCSO says Tom replied ... "That sucks man, I'll pay you back, I'm sorry, I'm gonna get you back." Police say he also excitedly uttered, "I did it. I'm sorry man. I'm coming back to get you ... I ... sorry brother, I'll pay you back."

Tom is shredding his Smalls persona, it seems ... deputies say the Jeep's owner told them Tom used a 35-pound dumbbell to damage his windshield.

Maybe dude's been hitting the gym!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Things got even more tense ... cops say the victim told them Tom also approached his door and rang the doorbell with knife in hand ... and that seems to line up with video, as well.

Ultimately, Tom was arrested and booked for assault, disorderly conduct and malicious damage.

This ain't the first time Tom's been arrested ... as we first told you, back in 2013 he got busted in Texas after allegedly trying to kick a cop in the face and landing a headbutt.