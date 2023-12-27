'The Sandlot' Cast Reunites For Charity Softball Game

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'The Sandlot' Cast Reunites For Charity Event ... Play Ball!!!

12/27/2023 12:50 AM PT
Tiffany Evers

Talk about heartwarming for the holidays ... the former child stars of "The Sandlot" reunited in Florida to play a little ball, and raise money for charity while they were at it.

sandlot cast
Alamy

Fans of the film got to hang out with 'Sandlot' stars Marty York, Tom Guiry, Victor DiMattia, Shane Obedzinski and Grant Gelt for 2 days in New Smyrna Beach ... with movie screenings, meet and greets and a celebrity softball game to cap it all off.

Back To The Ballpark
Tiffany Evers

The featured 'Sandlot' characters include Scotty Smalls, Alan 'Yeah-Yeah' McClennan, Bertram Grover Weeks, plus Tommy 'Repeat' Timmons and his twin brother Timmy. Pretty good squad, right?!?

Tiffany Evers

The 2-day charity event followed the 30th anniversary of the iconic movie's release ... and proceeds benefitted Table 2 Committee, a nonprofit that raises money for local youth sports programs.

'Sandlot' writer, director and narrator David Mickey Evans organized the whole shebang ... and it looks like there was quite a turnout.

Marty York

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die!!!

