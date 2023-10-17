'Sandlot' Marty York's Mom Posted Concerns About Boyfriend's Schizophrenia Before Murder

The mother of "The Sandlot" star Marty York shared her concerns online not long before she was murdered ... speaking out about the mental health of her boyfriend -- the man Marty believes killed her.

Marty's mom, Deanna Esmaeel, wrote in a schizophrenia support group on Facebook earlier this month, asking, "Anyone else here have spouse or significant other with schizophrenia .. mine doesn't trust me and accuses me of cheating constantly."

She went on to claim she's been on the receiving end of name-calling and him "becoming physical for no reason" ... referring to her boyfriend, Daniel James Walter.

Deanna also left a comment last week on someone's post, who asked how others deal with the abuse coming from a schizophrenic partner.

She replied, "You will learn to see a pattern in his behavior. When you see the pattern initiate put in earplugs or headphones and turn up the music. Don't listen. Keep smiling."

She told the anonymous asker the abusive reactions weren't reflective of their partner's feelings, adding, "I get mine to smoke pot as cannabis actually stops the episode and redirects it."

TMZ broke the story, Deanna was found dead Thursday inside her home, with the Del Norte County Sheriff's Office -- where she was a deputy -- putting out an alert to help track down Walter.

PD said Walter was a suspect, but officers were only able to locate his car ... although he was later captured in Oregon.