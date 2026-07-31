'Love After Lockup' LaTisha Collier Serving Prison Sentence Near Her Husband

"Love After Lockup" star LaTisha Collier will be serving the next 15 years in a low-security prison ... only a short drive from where her husband Keith Collier lives, TMZ has learned.

LaTisha is headed to an all-female prison in Iowa, which holds around 900 inmates. The reality star will be allowed visitors from family and friends ... and Keith won't have to move mountains to get there.

The prison is a couple of hours from Davenport, Iowa, where the couple had been living.

The facility allows inmates various programs for rehabilitation … including educational opportunities such as GED prep, vocational training and substance use treatment.

Per the docs, LaTisha will have to serve a minimum of 3 years out of the 15 years she was sentenced to for alleged forgery. She is also eligible for parole once she completes the 3 years in lockup.

LaTisha will not have to pay a fine, per the docs.

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Following the sentence, her husband posted ... "Count us out if you want. It only makes us go harder. When you come home, we coming back STRONGER, WISER, AND BETTER THAN EVER."



He added, "I'm riding with you. I'm rocking with you. TEN TOES DOWN TO THE END."