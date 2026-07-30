'Glee' Alum Kevin McHale Slams Fans Who Say Show Is Cursed

Kevin McHale is furious with fans who claim the hit show is "cursed" following the deaths of several cast members.

The "Glee" alum unloaded Wednesday on X, blasting people who treat the deaths of his former costars like part of a twisted conspiracy theory.

"Let me log off today because the way too many of you talk about real people who have passed as a 'sacrifice' or a 'curse' in regards to a tv show is f***king diabolical and untethered from any sort of humanity or reality," he wrote. He added ... "Get f***ked."

Three prominent "Glee" cast members have died since the show premiered in 2009.

Cory Monteith died from an accidental overdose in 2013 at 31, while Mark Salling died by suicide in 2018 at 35 ahead of his sentencing on a child pornography conviction. Naya Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in 2020 at 33 after saving her 4-year-old son, Josey.

Fans backed McHale in the replies, arguing the deaths involved real people with grieving families and friends — not characters in some supernatural TV mythology.