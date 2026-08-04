Scott Disick Selling Hidden Hills Home for $20M

Scott Disick can still flip it with the best of 'em ... because he developed a property -- and now he's ready to sell for $20 million!

The "Flip It Like Disick" star is selling an 11,227-square-foot home which sits on more than an acre of land in a gated neighborhood in Hidden Hills.

The 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom abode boasts a professional theater, floating staircase, massage and wellness room ... plus a bar with an entrance that makes it feel like a speakeasy.

There's also a detached guesthouse, detached gym, barn, pool, spa and more amenities on the property ... a little something for everyone if the next owner plans on entertaining guests!

Fans of "The Kardashians" may want to think twice before dipping into their pockets and buying this pad, though ... because Scott has never actually lived there.

He and a man named Benny Luciano developed the property, and now they're selling it ... a nice investing opportunity, but not a piece of reality TV history.