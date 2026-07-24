'Roseanne' Star Sara Gilbert Sells L.A. Farmhouse for $8.5 Million

Sara Gilbert's made a big bang on the real estate market this week ... because she just sold her Los Angeles home for more than $8 million.

The sitcom actress closed the deal on her 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom L.A. farmhouse Wednesday ... parting with her home for $8.45 million.

The 6,388-square-foot home sits on 0.36 acres of land near historic Hancock Park in L.A.'s Mid-City neighborhood.

The house overlooks a ritzy country club in the area and features skylit vaulted ceilings, a large outdoor deck, a pool and a spa ... certainly some amenities the Connors couldn't afford!

Sara's been trying to sell this pad for more than a year now ... originally listing the place for around $11 million in April 2025.

It appears Sara will make a tidy profit on the place despite bringing the price down a couple of times ... she bought it back in 2016 for $6,850,000.