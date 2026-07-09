Washington Wizards' Anthony Davis Sells LA Home For $32M

NBA star Anthony Davis has sold his home for a large sum of $32M ... and when you look at what the house offers, you'll understand why.

The Washington Wizards big man listed his 8-bedroom estate for $40 Mil ... but after hitting the market about a year ago, no one bit, until Thursday, where the 7-footer finally got someone to sign on the dotted line.

The crib is in Bel Air Crest ... with the property spanning 17,254 square feet, with an elevator, theater, game room, wet bar, wine cellar, home gym, barber shop, tennis court, cabanas, outdoor chef's kitchen, batting cage, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool ... cause why not?

Anthony has been all over the map the last couple of NBA season ... landing in Dallas after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him in February 2025 for Luka Dončić ... and then being traded in February 2026 to the Washington Wizards.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX ONE held the listing and Jacob Dadon of Carolwood Estates represented the buyer.