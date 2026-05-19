Kathie Lee Gifford Selling Connecticut Mansion For $100 Million

Kathie Lee Gifford is looking to unload her waterfront estate in Connecticut ... and she's setting a nine-figure price tag.

The TV legend listed her sprawling mansion in Greenwich for an eye-popping $100 Million.

Kathie Lee and her late husband, football great Frank Gifford, bought the property way back in 1994 ... and it's 13,163 square feet of pure luxury.

The Connecticut home, which looks more like a European villa, boasts 8 bedroom and nine bathrooms. It's perched on Cedar Cliff, on the tip of a peninsula along the Long Island Sound, and it comes with all the bells and whistles ... including a pool, spa, fitness center, and tennis court -- plus a private beach and boat dock.

$100 Million also gets you a movie theater, professional recording studio, and wine cellar ... housed in the three-story east wing, along with the primary suite and home office, which overlook the water.

Kathie Lee and Frank paid $7.8 million for the mansion back in the day ... hosting tons of celebs over the years, including Kevin Costner, Dolly Parton, Regis Philbin, and Donald Trump ... just to name a few.

Frank, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, died in 2015, and in 2019, Kathie Lee left her gig on "Today" and moved to Nashville.

Kathie Lee held onto the Connecticut property until now ... and if it sells for $100 Million it would be one of the priciest homes sold in Connecticut history ... the record was set in 2023 with a nearly $139M sale of a nearby estate.