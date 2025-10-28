Cam'ron Sues J. Cole Over Song 'Ready '24'

Rappers are taking their beefs from the studio to the courtroom these days ... Cam'ron just sued J. Cole over their song "Ready '24."

In court docs, obtained by TMZ ... Cam'ron claims he wrote lyrics and dropped a verse on the song in exchange for Cole agreeing to collaborate with him on a future project or at least appear on Cam's popular "It Is What It Is" podcast. Cam alleges that 2 years after the recording, J. Cole neglected to do either.

Cam says "Ready 24" was recorded back in 2022, and from July 2023 till April 2024, Cam says he continued to communicate with Cole, who repeatedly stated he was unavailable for the podcast. Cam also says the subsequent music collaboration between them never materialized, despite efforts by Cam to put it together.

Cam says he hasn't been properly compensated and wants a judge to declare him co-author of "Ready 24" and to order a full accounting of any money earned by the song so he can get his share, which he estimates to be in excess of $500K.