Cam'ron Certifies Reenactment of Time He Almost Fought Laurence Fishburne

Cam'ron's hilarious tale of almost entering the fight-Matrix with Laurence Fishburne now has a full enactment through an internet spoof -- and the "It Is What It Is" host says it's exactly how it happened!!!

Popular internet comedian Mr. Commodore dropped a new skit on Thursday, set to Cam'ron's audio of him sharing the wild story on 50 Cent's platform several years ago.

The story goes, Cam'ron, Jim Jones and their late friend Fat Shawn spotted Laurence in the airport before their careers even took off ... Cam hadn't even released his debut album and Jim was getting early reps as an actor through extra castings.

Jim relayed to the young Dipsetters that Fishburne would blow a fuse if he was called by "Larry," his name on-screen before he starred in 1995's "Higher Learning" -- and Fat Shawn eagerly pushed his luck.

Cam and Jim urged Fishburne to ignore Shawn and give them a shot in the entertainment industry ... but he was too fixated on being called "Larry" and grew irate.

The encounter ended with Fishburne tossing on a figurative pair of fightin' gloves after Cam snapped, "refusing to kiss his ass," but the true a-ha moment came when Shawn revealed he was antagonizing the star actor on purpose to flip an assault into a legal settlement!!!

Mr. Commodore captured all that in his skit and Cam said he didn't miss a beat.