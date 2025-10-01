Turk Clarifies Cash Money Reunion Lawsuit, Relationship With Hot Boys

But I Was Still Kicked Off Reunion Tour Illegally

Turk of Cash Money's Hot Boys recently filed a comprehensive lawsuit after he was unceremoniously removed from the legendary label's 30th anniversary tour -- but wants the world to know he has no issues with the group -- and yes, that also means his frenemy, B.G.!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Turk on Wednesday and doubled down on his claims in the suit that he successfully completed several shows ... until promoters Dope Shows Inc. and Artists By Artists Agency LLC revealed they didn't have enough cheddar to fulfill his contract.

Once he refused their low-balling, Turk says he was kicked off permanently, no ifs ands or buts about it!!!

Turk admits the shows weren't exactly sold out, but explains the agents still breached the agreement multiple times here ... the contract he signed guaranteed they had the money to pay him regardless.

All revenue changes required a 5-day heads-up, per the contract -- which Turk says didn't happen whatsoever.

Turk will be rejoining the group at Lil Wayne's upcoming Lil Weezyana Fest in November, so the show isn't completely over.

Their fellow Hot Boy, Juvenile, recently told TMZ Hip Hop he's stoked for it, so that's a positive sign.

As a group, they sold millions of records and even pioneered a large chunk of hip hop culture but Turk reveals he's a bit disheartened after no Cash Money member reached out to him while he was battling the reunion tour promoters.

Turk says they haven't been in the studio since officially reuniting after B.G. came home from prison in 2023.

Even worse, Turk says he couldn't even rally the troops to be featured on his "Joseph" album that came out in August.