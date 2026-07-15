Person Dies After Jumping From Los Angeles City Hall, Death Investigation Underway

A person is dead after jumping from several stories up at the Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday evening … and TMZ has learned cops are investigating it as an apparent suicide.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... the male jumped from the Spring Street side of City Hall -- and landed onto the front steps of the iconic landmark downtown.

The person -- who it's believed jumped from the 25th floor or 26th floor -- was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told the person was NOT a city employee.