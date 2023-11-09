Adam22 and Lena the Plug Launching New Reality Show

Adam22 and Lena the Plug are satisfying their needs by starting a new reality show ... where the winner gets to hop in the sack with the newlyweds ... TMZ has learned.

"For the Love of Lena" will see 10 men compete for the grand prize, or prizes ... as the case is here. Some of the contestants include TikToker Cripmac, tap-dancing virgin Cherdley, male porn star John Legendary -- who's known for banging other men's wives -- and "dreamboat" Thugger.

Expect some stiff competition when the show launches Monday on YouTube -- but the eventual champ's threesome with Lena and Adam -- their first male-male-female -- will be on OnlyFans. Sorry, no freebies for the steamy, and very adult, finale.

Adam and Lena are no strangers to making headlines for their unconventional marriage -- you'll recall he became the butt of jokes earlier this year when he fully consented to male porn star Jason Luv sleeping with his wife.

Play video content 7/6/23 TMZ.com

Lena passionately defended his honor, telling us it was a double standard because they had hundreds of threesomes with other women and no one took issue with that.