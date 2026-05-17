Tyson Fury's Teen Daughter Venezuela's Wedding, See More Pics & Video

Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela Fury had one seriously lavish wedding weekend with her hubby Noah Price -- and TMZ’s got a gorgeous peek inside the big day.

Check out the gallery and clip ... Tyson’s 16-year-old daughter looked stunning in white while arriving at the ceremony on the Isle of Man Saturday -- with umbrellas up as rain poured down around her.

Play video content Video: Tyson Fury’s Daughter Venezuela Ties the Knot TMZ.com

But gloomy skies clearly weren’t killing the vibe ... because Venezuela was all smiles heading into the ceremony -- and so was everybody else.

The dress was next-level extra ... with a crew of people needed to smooth out the massive 50-foot train before she walked into the venue.

The Isle of Man legally allows 16-year-olds to marry with parental permission -- which Venezuela had from Tyson and his wife Paris Fury before tying the knot with 18-year-old Noah.

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The wedding looked straight outta a movie with Venezuela photodumping the whole event on IG, too. Eagle-eyed fans will notice the youngster already changed her Insta handle with her new name.