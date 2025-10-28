Who Is Chris Evans' Wife Alba Baptista? What To Know About The Actress

Alba Baptista's had a pretty wild ride into Hollywood ... and a lot of it involves her husband Chris Evans.

The performer started off working in Europe before she made the big trip out to the States -- where she eventually married the actor and started a family.

We're going to see how the actress made a name for herself ... and how she became a mother-of-one.

Alba Began Her Career In Her Native Portugal

Alba was born and raised in Portugal, and her career took off in 2013, when she began starring in the series "Jardins Proibidos," which ran for over 300 episodes.

The performer went on to appear in numerous other films and TV projects produced in her home country over the following years.

Alba's career received a boost in 2020, when she starred in the English-language Netflix series "Warrior Nun."

She starred in both seasons of the series, which comprised of 18 episodes and ran until 2022.

The Actress And Her Future Husband Sparked Dating Rumors Back In 2022

Alba and Chris were first linked back in 2022 after fans of the 'Captain America' star noticed they'd followed each other on Instagram the year prior, according to People.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in 2023, and the actress made occasional appearances in photos shared on his account after that.

The performers shocked their fans when they tied the knot during a private wedding ceremony, which was reportedly attended by several of his costars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in September 2023.

Alba and Chris waited for six more months before they made their official red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Alba Started A Family With Chris In 2025

Rumors regarding the start of a family for the actress and her husband began to swirl in the summer of 2025, when a fan account posted a Father's Day tribute to the pair's respective fathers.

Alba's father actually left a comment on the post, and he claimed the actor's "turn" was on its way, raising eyebrows within his fanbase.

Although Alba and Chris kept quiet about the actress' pregnancy, we revealed she gave birth in his home state of Massachusetts in October 2025.