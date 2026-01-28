Trump Says Rep. Ilhan Omar 'Had Herself Sprayed' in Minneapolis Attack

But Says He Didn't See Vid

President Donald Trump says he has his doubts about the strange syringe attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar Tuesday night ... claiming she "probably" set the incident up herself!

We told you all about it -- the Democratic congresswoman representing Minneapolis was squirted with an unknown liquid during a town hall in the city ... and ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott says the prez told her afterward Omar is a "fraud" and "probably had herself sprayed, knowing her."

Notably, he reportedly admitted he didn't see the video of the attack ... and he said "I hope I don't have to bother," according to Scott.

The crazed man who sprayed Omar with the liquid -- Anthony Kazmierczak -- was swiftly tackled to the ground by security, arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault, according to police.

Omar carried on with her speech -- it was her first town hall since Border Patrol agents shot and killed Alex Pretti over the weekend.

She took to X afterward to say she was doing just fine. She added ... "I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong."