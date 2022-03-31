Rep. Ilhan Omar Rips Clarence Thomas, Justice Doesn't Care About Upholding Oath

Play video content TMZ.com

Rep. Ilhan Omar says Justice Clarence Thomas doesn't care about the oath he took when he was confirmed to the Supreme Court, and if he's not held accountable ... our Democracy is at stake.

We got the U.S. Congresswoman from Minnesota on Capitol Hill, and she doubled down on her call to impeach Thomas following revelations his wife was involved, at the highest levels, in encouraging and promoting Donald Trump's 'Stop the Steal' campaign.

Ilhan says the fact Thomas didn't recuse himself from a Supreme Court vote on releasing Trump's Jan. 6 documents -- which could have implicated his wife -- shows he lacks interest in upholding his oath. Thomas was the only "no" vote in the 8-1 decision.

Rep. Omar says SCOTUS justices are expected to recuse themselves when they know people involved in a case, and she believes Thomas fell short of that standard ... so, he's gotta pay the piper.

The way the Congresswoman sees it, the consequences for Thomas should be impeachment proceedings ... or at least an investigation. She says doing neither would weaken our Democracy.

Clarence Thomas should resign.



If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2022 @AOC