Stephen Colbert Parties With A-List Pals For 'Late Show' After-Party In NYC
Stephen Colbert Goodbye 'Late Show' ... Hello After-Party!!! McCartney, Rudd & More
There was one final episode of 'The Late Show' Thursday night ... but it was more like one final excuse to keep the party going late into the night, thanks to the massive after-party following the show’s last-ever episode!
Check out the gallery -- Stephen Colbert was grinning ear-to-ear all night, celebrating with a stacked guest list including David Schwimmer, Gayle King, Ewan McGregor and Paul Rudd.
Keep scrollin’ through the gallery ... because the celeb turnout at Beatrice in NYC didn’t stop there. Drew Barrymore, Paul McCartney, Padma Lakshmi and more rolled through -- with someone online sharing Stephen even hitting the dance floor to show off a few moves of his own.
Safe to say everyone came out to celebrate their guy ... which is more than can be said for Donald Trump, who basically waved goodbye with a grin -- calling Stephen a "no-talent" in a scorched-earth Truth Social post Thursday.
As for the show itself, it got the sendoff it deserved ... packed with A-list guests helping Stephen say goodbye to fans after nearly 11 years and 1,800 episodes behind the desk. End of an era!