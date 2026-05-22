Stephen Colbert Parties With A-List Pals For 'Late Show' After-Party In NYC

There was one final episode of 'The Late Show' Thursday night ... but it was more like one final excuse to keep the party going late into the night, thanks to the massive after-party following the show’s last-ever episode!

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Keep scrollin’ through the gallery ... because the celeb turnout at Beatrice in NYC didn’t stop there. Drew Barrymore, Paul McCartney, Padma Lakshmi and more rolled through -- with someone online sharing Stephen even hitting the dance floor to show off a few moves of his own.

Play video content Video: Stephen Colbert Arrives to Afterparty Following Final Show BACKGRID

Safe to say everyone came out to celebrate their guy ... which is more than can be said for Donald Trump, who basically waved goodbye with a grin -- calling Stephen a "no-talent" in a scorched-earth Truth Social post Thursday.