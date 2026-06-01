The Black Crowes Booed For Dissing Crowd Chanting 'USA'

Chris Robinson got into it with fans at The Black Crowes' Florida concert ... beefing with folks who started chanting "U-S-A."

Here's the deal ... the band was performing Sunday in Tampa as part of their "Southern Hospitality Tour" when a visual thrown on a screen reportedly showed the band's Black Crowe character dressed as Uncle Sam.

A source tells TMZ ... before the band started playing "She Talks to Angels," the crowd started chanting "U.S.A."

That's when Chris addressed the crowd, saying ... "Thanks for the geography lesson."

When the crowd kept chanting, Chris added ... "I don't know what you have to be so proud of right now."

People got so pissed at Chris, they started booing and leaving altogether.

You can see in the video, obtained by TMZ, Chris had some words for the angry audience members, saying ... "For those of you f****** booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not f****** ignorant."