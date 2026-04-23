Influencer Landon McBroom’s Ex Says His GF Lied in Restraining Order Filing

Baby Mama Says She Was Served Drama, Not Daughter

Shyla Walker says Landon McBroom’s girlfriend spun a wildly exaggerated version of their custody showdown ... and she claims to have the receipts to prove it.

Shyla is asking a judge to deny Sophia Germano’s request for a restraining order ... claiming she never harassed, threatened or assaulted anyone during the heated April 3 incident.

As we first reported, Sophia claimed Shyla stormed into her gated community, forced her way onto the property, and tried to take Landon and Shyla’s daughter during a chaotic confrontation.

But Shyla says that version is flat-out false.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Shyla claims she was simply trying to pick up her own daughter on her court-ordered custodial day after she says multiple attempts to coordinate with Landon went ignored.

She says she never broke through any gates, never trespassed, and never entered the home -- and submitted what she says is doorbell video showing she rang the bell and remained outside the home.

Shyla says Sophia came to the door, and their interaction happened strictly at the threshold. She claims she immediately showed Sophia her custody paperwork ... but says Sophia still refused to hand over the child.

Shyla claims things escalated when police arrived ... and she added that Sophia gave officers a false account in hopes of getting her arrested. Shyla included video she says shows cops reviewing her custody order and calling a supervisor about whether they could make an arrest.

She claims Sophia and Landon are turning the private custody dispute into public drama ... claiming they posted selectively edited content online to shape public perception.

And yes … Shyla even attached TMZ’s original story about the incident as an exhibit in her filing.