Influencer Landon McBroom's Girlfriend Files for Restraining Order Against His Ex

Keep His Baby Mama Away From Me & My Daughter!!!

Influencer Landon McBroom's girlfriend wants his baby mama, Shyla Walker, to stay away from her and her daughter ... she's asking a judge to issue a restraining order, claiming Walker showed up at their home and berated her.

Sophia Germano filed for the restraining order on Thursday ... after she says Walker showed up at the home where she lives with McBroom on Wednesday night.

Germano says Walker was demanding to take her 6-year-old daughter, Souline, she shares with McBroom ... even though Germano claims it's currently McBroom's court-mandated time with the girl.

She claims Walker trespassed in the couple's gated community ... and, Germano says she tried to force her way inside the home while recording them. Germano says the cops were eventually called to remove Walker from the premises.

Germano says she fears for her own safety and the safety of her own daughter, 17-month-old Saya McBroom ... especially because Walker also has a massive social media following.

This isn't the first legal issue involving Walker and McBroom's daughter. Walker previously filed for court-ordered protection from McBroom. She claims he physically abused her and tried to take their child -- adding she needed the police to help get their daughter back.