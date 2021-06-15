YouTuber Shyla Walker Claims Landon McBroom Tried To Take Their Kid

Keep Him Away From Me!!!

He Tried To Take Our Daughter ...

Shyla Walker is getting court ordered protection from her YouTube channel co-star, Landon McBroom ... she claims her baby daddy physically abused her and tried to swipe their kid.

Shyla beelined it to court last month and got a temporary restraining order ... to keep Landon away from her and their daughter, Souline. Shyla claims Landon has a history of abuse against her.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Shyla claims Austin McBroom's brother shoved her during a May 10 argument, resulting in a visible injury, and claims 5 days later he tried to kidnap their daughter, Souline.

In the docs, Shyla claims Landon took the kid from their home and handed her over to an employee before telling the guy to take the child and get the hell outta there. Shyla claims she only got the child back when she called the cops.

Shyla says she's afraid Landon will try to kidnap their daughter again ... and she's also worried he will take the family dog, claiming he's in debt and their bulldog puppy is valuable.