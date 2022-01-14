'Street Outlaws' Star JJ Da Boss and Wife Tricia Injured in Car Crash

'Street Outlaws' Star JJ Da Boss and his wife Tricia got in a car wreck while filming the show ... TMZ has learned.

The reality show is all about street racing ... and of course, who can rank fastest. Well, unfortunately, we're told JJ Da Boss and his wife were driving in separate cars while filming "Street Outlaws: America's List" and things went sideways.

A source with knowledge tells TMZ ... both were injured in the collision. Tricia was hurt seriously enough that she was taken to the hospital. We don't know her condition.

As you see in the photo, the collision was pretty bad. For now, It's unclear what caused the crash and who was at fault.

'Street Outlaws' premiered back in 2013. It was renewed for a 13th season in 2019 ... and JJ Da Boss is considered a top cast member this season.